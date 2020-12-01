Against a backdrop of pain and regret driven by nightmares and memories of his darkest hour, Alex’s existence is defined almost entirely by his desire to navigate the dark waters of a public opinion at odds with his own, in a relentless pursuit of liberation for all animals.

Renowned for his calm, tolerant, and affable approach, he is becoming increasingly frustrated and impatient with what he considers an unacceptable rate of progress.

‘We need something big,’ he confesses to Louise. ‘Something seismic.’